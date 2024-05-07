Bangladesh garment leaders seek more investment from China, want to narrow trade gap

Logo of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has underscored the importance of increased investment from China and bolstered exports to the Chinese market in narrowing the trade gap between the two countries.

Highlighting the vast trade potential between Bangladesh and China, BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi stressed the need for bilateral collaboration to realise these opportunities.

His remarks came during a courtesy call by a delegation from the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) at the BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Monday (6 May), reads a press release today.

The BCCCI delegation included Advisor Md Khorshed Alam, General Secretary Al Mamun Mridha, Vice President Md Shahid Alam, and Directors Meherun Nessa Islam and Syed Aminul Kabir.

The meeting was also attended by BGMEA Senior Vice President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, vice president Abdullah Hil Rakib, Directors Md Nurul Islam, Md Zakir Hossain and former vice president of BGMEA Mohsin Uddin Ahmed Niru.

Discussions during the meeting centred on various issues of Bangladesh's ready-made garment industry, including its current status, global market trends, challenges, and potential avenues for growth and development.

They also discussed ways of identifying and capitalising on opportunities for enhanced bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and China.

The BGMEA leaders highlighted China's significance as a major exporter of man-made fibers, dyes, chemicals, textile machinery, and other raw materials, suggesting that Chinese investors could invest in Bangladesh's man-made textile sector to meet its growing demand.

They expressed optimism that such collaboration would yield mutual benefits for both countries.

The BGMEA president sought the cooperation of the BCCCI in narrowing the trade gap with China, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in achieving this goal.