Meeting held between USITC and regarding Bangladesh garment industry 

A delegation from the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) met with SM Mannan (Kochi), President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on 5 May.

The USITC delegation included Erika Bethmann, International Economist, and Mary Roop, International Trade Analyst, alongside Joseph Giblin, Economic Unit Chief from the US Embassy in Dhaka.

The purpose of the USITC visit is a fact-finding mission to gather statistical and qualitative information underlying the competitiveness of the apparel industries in Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, and Pakistan, all of which are current leading suppliers to the US market.

BGMEA Vice Presidents Miran Ali and Abdullah Hil Rakib, along with Directors Shovon Islam, Ashikur Rahman (Tuhin), Shams Mahmud, and M Ahsanul Haque and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labor and ILO Affairs ANM Saifuddin also participated in the discussions with the USITC delegation.

During the meeting, the BGMEA leaders underscored the industry's commitments and advancements, particularly in environmental sustainability and workers' rights and welfare.

They highlighted Bangladesh's remarkable achievements, such as boasting the highest number of LEED certified green garment factories globally and maintaining its position as one of the safest apparel exporting countries.

Previously, at the USITC hearing in March, representatives from the commerce ministry and BGMEA provided insights into the industry's competitiveness, both orally and in written form.

In yesterday's meeting, Bangladesh's standing and competitiveness in the global apparel market were reiterated.