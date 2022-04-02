BGMEA president for inclusion of transgender people in mainstream economy

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has stressed the need for creating employment opportunities for transgender people to include them in the mainstream economy and enable them to lead a dignified life in society.

"Transgender people are often treated in such a manner as if they are outsiders. They often face humiliation and discrimination in society. We have to change the negative attitude towards transgender people and create employment opportunities so that they can become self-reliant and contribute to economy," he said while addressing a ceremony of Social Responsibility Award for inspiring transgender people held in Dhaka on 1 April.

Honorable State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid attended the programme as chief guest.

Aroma Dutta MP, President of SheMen Welfare Organisation Dr Ariful Hoque and Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Ashim Kumar Dey also spoke at the programme organised in celebrations of 10 years of SheMen Welfare Organisation.

In his address Faruque Hassan said, "Opportunities are opening up for transgender community to live a dignified life through employment in formal sectors, instead of giving up seeking charity from people. It's really encouraging to see transgender people are being included in the mainstream economy, though their number is still insignificant."

The RMG industry has created working opportunities for transgender people and their employment in garment factories have enabled them lead a dignified and better life, he said.

"With their talent and indomitable determination, the transgender people have turned themselves into skilled garment workers. With their jobs in the garment factories, they are becoming self-aware, financially independent, and proud citizens within the society," he added.

"However, an all-out effort from all quarters is required to make real change in this field. Apart from the garment industry, we should also explore opportunities available for them in other sector," the BGMEA president said.