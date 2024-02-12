BGBA election to be held on 2 March

RMG

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 04:47 pm

Related News

BGBA election to be held on 2 March

The Buyer's Council is participating in the BGBA election with the slogan “We are united, We are strong”. 

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 04:47 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The election to the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) for the 2024-2026 term will be held on 2 March 2024.

The candidates of the Buyer's Council for the upcoming BGBA elections were formally introduced at the first-panel introduction meeting held on 9 February at Hotel Le Méridien in Dhaka, reads a press statement issued recently.

The Buyer's Council is participating in the BGBA election with the slogan "We are united, We are strong". 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event was graced by Anisuzzaman, managing director of Imperial International while the opening speech was delivered by Jannatul Baki, managing director of Needle Works Bd Ltd.

Md Moshiul Azam (Shajal),  former vice president of BGMEA and managing director of Poshmi Sweates Ltd was also present on the occasion. 

Md Kamal Uddin, CIP, managing director of Torque Group and chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee for  Trade Fair, Nasiruddin Ahmed, managing director of Nathan Fashion Ltd, and others attended the occasion as well. 

At the event, the leaders urged BGBA members to vote to elect the full panel of the Buyer's Council in the upcoming BGMEA election.

The evening was glamour with a majestic fashion show by Manas Fashion House, followed by a musical evening by National award winner, Somnur Monir Konal.

The contestants of Buyer's Council Panel are: Kazi Iftequer Hossain, CEO,  Total Apparels, panel leader; Md Aminul Islam, CEO, City Apparel Tex Co; Kyaw Sein Thay Dolly, managing director, Cloths R Us Ltd; Mofazzal Hossen Pavel, managing director, Dongyi Sourcing Ltd; Kazi Armanul Haque, CEO, Startex; Mohammed Morshed Alam, director. Kleider Fashion Ltd; Mohammed Rakibul Hasan, managing director, Vero Style Ltd; Emdad Ul Haque Niazi, partner,  Kiwi Fashion; Abdul Mannan, proprietor, Mam Bangladesh; Wahidur Rahman, managing director, Turin Apparels Ltd; Kayes Ahmed Chowdhury, Sagar, PQS Design; Shagufhta  Newaz, chairman,  N2N Sourcing Ltd; Monir Uz Zaman, proprietor, Lennox Fashion BD; Fazlul Haque,  managing director,  Nelima Fashion Ltd; Israt Jahan, proprietor,  Apparel Redource BD; AHM Kamruzzaman, managing director,  SMB Tex Ltd; Sajibur Rahman, managing partner, Bridge Sourcing; and Md Zakir Hossain, chairman, Tex Solution Consulting Bangladesh Ltd.
 

Bangladesh

BGBA / BGMEA / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

10h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

6h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

10m | Videos
Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

55m | Videos
Horse fair in Dinajpur

Horse fair in Dinajpur

3h | Videos
Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

5h | Videos