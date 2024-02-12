BGBA election to be held on 2 March

The election to the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) for the 2024-2026 term will be held on 2 March 2024.

The candidates of the Buyer's Council for the upcoming BGBA elections were formally introduced at the first-panel introduction meeting held on 9 February at Hotel Le Méridien in Dhaka, reads a press statement issued recently.

The Buyer's Council is participating in the BGBA election with the slogan "We are united, We are strong".

The event was graced by Anisuzzaman, managing director of Imperial International while the opening speech was delivered by Jannatul Baki, managing director of Needle Works Bd Ltd.

Md Moshiul Azam (Shajal), former vice president of BGMEA and managing director of Poshmi Sweates Ltd was also present on the occasion.

Md Kamal Uddin, CIP, managing director of Torque Group and chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee for Trade Fair, Nasiruddin Ahmed, managing director of Nathan Fashion Ltd, and others attended the occasion as well.

At the event, the leaders urged BGBA members to vote to elect the full panel of the Buyer's Council in the upcoming BGMEA election.

The evening was glamour with a majestic fashion show by Manas Fashion House, followed by a musical evening by National award winner, Somnur Monir Konal.

The contestants of Buyer's Council Panel are: Kazi Iftequer Hossain, CEO, Total Apparels, panel leader; Md Aminul Islam, CEO, City Apparel Tex Co; Kyaw Sein Thay Dolly, managing director, Cloths R Us Ltd; Mofazzal Hossen Pavel, managing director, Dongyi Sourcing Ltd; Kazi Armanul Haque, CEO, Startex; Mohammed Morshed Alam, director. Kleider Fashion Ltd; Mohammed Rakibul Hasan, managing director, Vero Style Ltd; Emdad Ul Haque Niazi, partner, Kiwi Fashion; Abdul Mannan, proprietor, Mam Bangladesh; Wahidur Rahman, managing director, Turin Apparels Ltd; Kayes Ahmed Chowdhury, Sagar, PQS Design; Shagufhta Newaz, chairman, N2N Sourcing Ltd; Monir Uz Zaman, proprietor, Lennox Fashion BD; Fazlul Haque, managing director, Nelima Fashion Ltd; Israt Jahan, proprietor, Apparel Redource BD; AHM Kamruzzaman, managing director, SMB Tex Ltd; Sajibur Rahman, managing partner, Bridge Sourcing; and Md Zakir Hossain, chairman, Tex Solution Consulting Bangladesh Ltd.

