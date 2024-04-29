Microfinance an important part of Bangladesh's development journey: IFC

Martin Holtmann, IFC’s Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, speaks at a seminar organised by The Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) this week. photo: UNB

Martin Holtmann, IFC's country manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, has said that microfinance has been an important part of Bangladesh's development journey.

"As our economy transitions from Least Developed Country (LDC) status to the next level, the Microfinance industry can continue to play a crucial role," Martin said.

He said this is the right time for all stakeholders to discuss the key reforms and capacity-building needed to transition and support the country's growing economy.

"IFC is here to support modernisation of the sector, enable MRA and MFIs to build their own capabilities, introduce modern governance and solid risk management practices, and leverage technology," he said.

The Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) organised a seminar this week aimed at sharing insights from their recent Microfinance Sector Development Diagnostic study.

Conducted by FinValue Advisors under the auspices of MRA and IFC, the study delves into two critical components: Digital Transformation and Housing Microfinance (HMF).

These components assess the current landscape of digital initiatives and housing microfinance endeavours within the sector. Moreover, the study illuminates the industry's appetite for change, a crucial aspect in propelling sectoral development and modernisation.

Over 25 Microfinance Institutions (MFI), spanning diverse categories, participated in the diagnostic process alongside key government stakeholders and private sector institutions.

The collaborative effort focused on pinpointing institutional readiness, evaluating existing regulatory frameworks, gauging market infrastructure viability, assessing consumer readiness, and estimating the requisite financial investments for digital transformation and housing microfinance initiatives.

This seminar marks a significant stride towards fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within the microfinance landscape, ultimately paving the way for a more inclusive and digitally empowered financial ecosystem.

The roadmap laid out by the study is a guide for stakeholders to create a strong housing microfinance portfolio, giving members the chance to build secure futures by owning homes.

A supportive environment across regulations, infrastructure, and institutions is needed to make digital transformation and housing microfinance work on a larger scale.

This roadmap brings together the IFC, MRA, MFIs, and others to take meaningful steps that truly benefit microfinance consumers.