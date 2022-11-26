No dollar crisis in banks from next month: Salman F Rahman

UNB
26 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 10:01 pm

Salman F Rahman
File Photo: Salman F Rahman

Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman on Saturday said the existing dollar crisis in banks will be gone by next month.

"Necessary goods can be imported ahead of Ramadan and there will be no crisis during the month of Ramadan," Rahman said while replying to journalists after placing a wreath and paying tribute at Mujibnagar mausoleum in Meherpur.

He said prices of essentials in the global market have gone up and it has created a pressure on Bangladesh's economy.

"Yet we are selling essential commodities to 1 crore families through TCB. As at least 4 to 5 crore people are getting benefited from it, no major problem will remain," he said.

