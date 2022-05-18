No barrier in wheat import from India: Tipu Munshi

Bangladesh will meet no barriers while importing wheat from India, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today, adding that the government-to-government process of wheat import-export has not stopped.

"There have been widespread rumours that India imposed a ban on wheat export to Bangladesh. But that is simply not true. The ban is not only imposed on Bangladesh but also on the rest of the world," the commerce minister said after the second meeting of the task force committee on commodity price review at the commerce ministry on Wednesday (18 May).

"63-64% of our wheat is imported from India. Since the rumors began to spread, the market began to get affected," he said, alleging that some businessmen began to spread the rumors which eventually aggravated a price hike in the country.

"But everyone should know that the government-to-government process of wheat import-export has not stopped. As a neighbouring country, such a process will allow us to bring in as much wheat as we may need," he added.

He said that big importers and others can also get wheat from India but it is only possible by seeking permission through the government-to-government process.

"If granted, even private sector importers will be able to import wheat. This is why the import ban imposed by India will not affect us in any way," the minister further added.

The minister assured that the country has enough wheat in store to meet people's demands.

The briefing was attended by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Director-General of the National Consumer Protection Department AEM Safiquzzaman, and senior officials of various agencies of the commerce ministry.