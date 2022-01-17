Legal entity for industrial policy essential in smooth implementation: FBCCI standing committee

Economy

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 08:00 pm

Related News

Legal entity for industrial policy essential in smooth implementation: FBCCI standing committee

Many discrepancies in the existing industrial policy deprive entrepreneurs to reap the policy benefits, observed members of the standing committee

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Representatives of the FBCCI have called for a need to have a legal basis for the upcoming National Industrial Policy 2021, to be formulated by the government.

Businesses are not able to take advantage of the many benefits of the exiting industrial policy of 2016 due to the lack of legal entities, so the members of the standing committee on industry and industrial policy of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) made the call during the first meeting of the committee on Monday.

The discussants said that many discrepancies in the existing industrial policy deprive entrepreneurs to reap the policy benefits while discouraging local and foreign investment, ultimately hampering the industrialisation process.

During the meeting, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury, senior vice-president of FBCCI and director-in-charge of the Standing Committee on Industry and Industrial Policy, said coordination among various ministries is essential for the proper implementation of industrial policy.

He complained that the entrepreneurs have to pay the high service charge even if they do not get any service in the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) industrial cities. "Sometimes the charge is increased by 50% to 60% without consulting with the concerned industrialists," he added.

The senior vice president of FBCCI also called upon the government to follow in the footsteps of other countries and impose restrictions on foreign products and anti-dumping duties.

Shamim Ahmed, chairman of the standing committee and president of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the service sector contributes to the economy by more than 50% but the draft industrial policy does not properly address this sector.

"Although public-private partnerships play an important role in the development of the economy, it is not mentioned in the industrial policy," he said, adding that foreign investors are being discouraged as there were many inconsistencies between the policies of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and the industrial policy.

The discussants also pointed out the lack of coordination between different policies and said that the industrial policy should be considered as the supreme policy so, if any other policy conflicts, the entrepreneurs can avail the benefits as per the provisions of the industrial policy.

Speakers at the meeting noted that the post-LDC challenges, diversification of export products, skilled manpower, ICT, and the SME sector should get priority in the upcoming policy. The speakers also demanded that the concept of the circular economy should be included in the forthcoming industrial policy.

Md Salim Ullah, senior assistant secretary (Policy) of the Ministry of Industries, highlighted various aspects of the draft industrial policy during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Co-Chairmen of the Standing Committee Md Abdur Razzak and Asif Ibrahim, Directors of FBCCI Abul Kasem Khan, Dr Nadia Binte Amin, Former President of MCCI Dhaka Nihad Kabir, FBCCI Advisor Monjur Rahman, and CEO of BUILD Ferdous Ara Begum, among others.

 

FBCCI / Industrial Policy 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

8h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

8h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

22h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1d | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1d | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre