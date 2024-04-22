Barrister Tahmidur Rahman elected chairman of three FBCCI standing committees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:52 pm

Barrister Tahmidur Rahman elected chairman of three FBCCI standing committees

Engineer and Barrister Tahmidur Rahman has been elected as the chairman of the banking, energy, and entrepreneurship standing committees of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

In a recent announcement by the FBCCI Secretary General Md Alamgir, it was revealed that Barrister Tahmidur Rahman, a prominent industrialist, has been appointed to lead the three crucial standing committees of FBCCI.

Barrister Tahmidur Rahman, the founder of TRW Law Firm and the managing director of Fuel X Limited, has been actively involved in various business organisations in Bangladesh, particularly in the banking, energy industry, and entrepreneurship sectors.

Barrister Tahmidur Rahman serves as a director at D Smart Solutions and M Alam Group. Furthermore, he is closely associated with various social and developmental activities. Additionally, he holds the position of director at the Canada Chamber of Commerce.

Having served on the finance and energy committee of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce for the past two years, Barrister Tahmidur Rahman brings a wealth of experience to his new role at FBCCI. He has been a longstanding member of FBCCI, working tirelessly with various standing committees and business organisations to promote economic prosperity and support the development of young entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

Barrister Tahmidur Rahman completed his degree in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) from North South University, as well as LLB (Hons) from the University of London, graduating within four years.

Barrister Tahmidur Rahman stated, "All the bank managers of Bangladesh will work together with Bangladesh Bank to bring stability to the banking system of Bangladesh." 

He also pledged to ensure uninterrupted gas and electricity supply to industrial establishments in the country, as well as to create a business-friendly environment for entrepreneurs.

