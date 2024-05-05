FBCCI raises concern over 'unplanned' drives at small and medium businesses

Leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) have urged the relevant government agencies to stop harassing the entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized businesses by conducting unplanned drives at the establishments and imposing subsequent fines.

"Monitoring and drives are important to maintain stability of product supply and market management. But it is unfortunate that only small and medium entrepreneurs are facing continuous harassment without proper planning, while the true perpetrators of syndicates remain at large," said the chamber President Mahbubul Alam at a meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Protection of Consumer Rights at the chamber's Motijheel office on Saturday.

Addressing as the chief guest, he further said traders are also consumers. "It is important to establish the rights of both consumers and traders. No one can create any instability in the market if the supply system is in place."

In his speech, Senior Vice President of the chamber Md Amin Helaly said more awareness campaigns should be conducted on consumer rights. Besides, there must be enough information about production, sale, import and export of products.

Director In Charge of the committee Md Abul Hashem said import costs should be given importance in determining the price of the product. "It is possible to sell products at low prices throughout the year if there is accurate data on the supply of products."

In his speech, Deputy Director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection Bikash Chandra Das urged traders to preserve the receipts of the purchase and sale of goods properly.

Vice President of the chamber Md Munir Hossain, and Directors Abu Motaleb, Harun Or Rashid, Md Enayet Ullah, Niaz Ali Chisty, Kawsar Ahmed, Amir Hossain Nurani, and co-chairmen and members of the committee also addressed the meeting.