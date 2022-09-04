HZ Outdoor to make $6m apparel invest in Karnaphuli EPZ

HZ Outdoor International Co Limited, a China-Taiwanese company, is going to set up a ready-made garment and bag manufacturing industry in Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) with an investment of $6.03 million.

The fully foreign-owned company will annually produce 3.08 million pieces of jackets, bags, shirts, pants, shirts, trousers, caps/hats, skirts, vests and socks.

At least 2,202 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in the factory, read a press statement.

To this effect, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and HZ Outdoor International Co Ltd General Manager Roberto Haryono Go signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Bepza Complex in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Additional Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Fazlul Haque Mazumder, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.