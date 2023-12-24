Pacific Jeans Group to invest $55m in Adamjee EPZ

Economy

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 09:51 pm

Related News

Pacific Jeans Group to invest $55m in Adamjee EPZ

This will be Pacific Jeans Group’s ninth venture in EPZs under the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza).

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 09:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pacific Denimwear Limited, a sister concern of Pacific Jeans Group, is going to invest $54.55 million to set up a garment factory in the Adamjee Export Processing Zone.

This will be Pacific Jeans Group's ninth venture in EPZs under the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza). At present, eight enterprises of this group are operating their business in the Chattogram EPZ.

Pacific Denimwear will be the first enterprise of this group to operate outside the Chattogram EPZ, said a Bepza press release on Sunday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bepza signed an agreement with Pacific Denimwear regarding the investment at the Bepza Complex, Dhaka on 21 December.

Ali Reza Mazid, member (investment promotion) of Bepza, and Syed Mohammed Tanvir, managing director of Pacific Denimwear, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was present at the signing event.

The company will annually produce 12.5 million pieces of ladies' tops, 12.5 million pieces of men's and women's formal and casual wear, and 3.1 million pieces of boys' and girls' casual wear.

The company will create employment opportunities for 7,970 people, according to Bepza.

Top News / Corporates

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

14h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

27m | Multimedia
The Uniform Man

The Uniform Man

2h | Multimedia
Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

1h | Multimedia
Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

3h | Multimedia