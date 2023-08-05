Shrimp exports sink as western consumers tighten spending

Industry

Shawkat Ali
05 August, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:07 pm

Related News

Shrimp exports sink as western consumers tighten spending

Stakeholders expect commercial production of vannamei shrimp in Bangladesh by next March-April

Shawkat Ali
05 August, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:07 pm

The demand for Bangladesh's black tiger shrimp export is fast losing ground in western markets, prompting the government to approve the commercial production of vannamei, a cheaper top-selling shrimp variety.

Bangladesh's shrimp export fell by 26.27% to $300 million in FY23, according to data from the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau. The export was 40% lower than the target of $500 million. 

To prevent further erosion in the exports, which mostly comprise black tigers, the Department of Fisheries recently gave preliminary permission for vannamei production in the country.

To quickly get commercial production up and running, fisheries company Desh Bangla has been granted permission to experimentally produce vannamei juveniles.  

Exporters said Bangladesh's shrimp shipments are badly hurt by the global economic recession induced by the Ukraine war, forcing western consumers to lean more towards vannamei shrimps which cost $2-$3 less than black tigers in retail markets in the US and Europe.

According to the Bangladesh Frozen Food Exporters Association (BFFEA), vannamei's market share has increased from 77% to 82%-83% of the $32 billion global shrimp market within a year. The rest of the market is occupied by black tigers, lobsters and some marine fish.

Almost 85% of Bangladeshi shrimp is exported to Europe, 7%-8% to the US and the rest to Japan and the Middle East.

Exporters said the biggest slowdown in the export of shrimps was in November, December and January when orders had come down to rock bottom. 

During that period, European consumers saw their electricity bills triple during the winter, as a result, they cut down on restaurant visits.

Push to stay afloat

There is no alternative to vannamei farming to increase shrimp exports, stakeholders said. It is no longer possible to compete in the market with black tigers. 

Many consumers want to buy vannamei and black tiger shrimp together. When there is only one kind in this country and not the other, then the order does not come to Bangladesh, they observed. 

In this situation, after the trial production for more than two years, the Department of Fisheries has started granting permission for the commercial production of vannamei from the beginning of this year.

Alok Kumar Saha, deputy director (aquaculture), Department of Fisheries, told TBS that 8-9 companies have been given permission for commercial production of vannamei shrimp. 

Mentioning that another company was granted permission for the production of vannamei seedlings two weeks ago, he said, "Much will depend on how quickly commercial farming expands on seedling production."

Companies that have received permission expect seedlings to be available by November-December. If farming starts with them, there is a possibility of getting commercial production of vannamei running by March-April next year.

Shyamal Das, managing director, MU Sea Foods informed TBS that his company got permission for commercial farming by bringing fries from India. 

"However, vannamei juveniles are produced locally, there will be no need to import any more," he said.

He further said they are using only 15%-20% of their capacity because of the shortage of raw materials. 

"Once farming of vannamei begins, both our processing and exports will continue to increase. That's why we are giving importance to fast vannamei farming," he added.

Economy / Infograph / Top News

Shrimp Export / Shrimp / Bangladesh / Vannamei shrimp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

9h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

1h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier