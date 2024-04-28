Nutrition situation improvement possible thru ICT: Speakers

Participants take part in a round table discussion on “The Role of ICT for Enhancing the Efficacy of Nutritional Improvement” organized by Joint Action for Nutrition Outcome (JANO) and the Business Standard at the TBS Conference Room on Sunday. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Distributing nutrition information to marginalised people through ICT is feasible and can play a role in improving the nutrition situation in Bangladesh, experts at a roundtable discussion on the "Role of ICT for enhancing the efficacy of nutritional improvement" on Sunday said.

The meeting, jointly organised by Joint Action for Nutrition Outcome (JANO) and The Business Standard, discussed the positive effects of ICT use on nutrition improvement through the JANO project.

Experts believe that with the JANO project coming to an end this year, its activities need to be replicated nationwide to improve the country's nutrition situation.

CARE Bangladesh Director (Health and Nutrition) Dr Ikhtiar Uddin Khandaker said, "ICT can change nutritional behaviour among marginalised populations. The JANO project's ICT-based solutions have had a significant impact, and these learnings should be applied nationwide. The government, particularly the Bangladesh National Nutrition Council (BNNC), should take the lead in utilising these in the third national plan of action for nutrition," Md. Toufiqur Rahman, ICT Consultant-M&I for JANO, presented the project's works and progress on ICT based interventions. JANO focused on improving the nutritional status of pregnant mothers, children under 5, and adolescents in 14 upazilas of Rangpur and Nilphamari districts.

JANO's key ICT interventions included a multi-sectoral online monitoring and evaluation system, currently used in 14 upazilas with trained government officials, which is being expanded to 44 districts nationwide.

It also includes eLearning and eSession apps for service providers. Over 300,000 people were reached with nutrition information through these apps, which have registered over 800 frontline workers and volunteers. Additionally, these tools facilitated over 8,300 courtyard sessions.

JANO also provided talking books through which over 400,000 people received nutrition information. Field workers also go to villages and play nutrition messages through songs.

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Public Health Specialist and Head Dr Shabnam Mostari said, "JANO has reached 1.48 million with ICT, even in hard-to-reach areas. Their data can identify risk factors and improve the nutrition situation through AI-powered solutions."

BNNC Deputy Director Dr Farzana Rahman said, "JANO's data, if integrated into the SDG tracker, would be even more valuable for tracking progress."

CARE USA Senior Technical Advisor (Knowledge Management and Research, Food Security & Resilience Team, Food and Water Systems (FWS) Unit) Tahmina Haque said, "Planning, monitoring, and coordinating is key. We need a plan for the government to take over JANO's web platform and e-app after the project ends."

Rangpur's Gangachara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asif Ferdous said, "ICT can reduce maternal and child mortality. JANO's communication tools help us identify at-risk mothers and improve communication with midwives. We need continued ICT support to address manpower and technology shortages in government hospitals."

Nutrition International Country Director for Bangladesh Saiqa Siraj, "Malnutrition remains a challenge despite reduced under-nutrition. We need to focus on adolescents, who are tech-savvy, to further reduce malnutrition rates."

CARE Bangladesh Director (Communication and Advocacy) Tony Michael Gomes, "ICT can address the dual burden of malnutrition and over-nutrition, as well as food waste. We need to leverage ICT for these interconnected issues."

UNDP Bangladesh Research Analyst Rumana Sharmin, "there are so many good works like JANO ICT interventions happening both in government and non-government sectors, only an effective coordination, connection, and integration required to moving with the SMART Bangladesh vision.The roundtable discussion, moderated by The Business Standard Deputy Editor Sazzadur Rahman, was attended by mPower Social Enterprises Ltd Director of Innovation Zaki Haider, Project Manager, Digitalization – Large Scale Food Fortification (LSFF), GAIN, Nandinee Chowdhury, Nilphamari District Livestock Officer Dr Sirajul Islam, Suchana Programme Team Leader and Secretary of CSA-SUN Bangladesh Dr Shahed Rahman and United Purpose Bangladesh Project Director Jannat Noor among others.