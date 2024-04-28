Bangladesh to probe Indian MDH, Everest spices following Hong Kong’s suspension

Boxes of Everest fish curry masala are stacked on the shelf of a shop at a market in Srinagar, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali

Highlights:

On 5 April, Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety said some products of MDH and Everest contained ethylene oxide beyond tolerable limit

Ethylene oxide is a hazardous chemical known to cause cancer

A 27 April Reuters report said the US FDA was gathering info on products of the two Indian brands

Hong Kong suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries

Singapore also ordered a recall of Everest spice mix

In 2019, a few batches of MDH products were recalled in the US for salmonella contamination

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority will investigate which spices from MDH and Everest are being sold in the country after Hong Kong halted the sale of certain products from the two Indian brands due to the presence of high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

"We have decided to gather information on which companies are importing these products into Bangladesh and how they are being sold, and we will start working soon. If necessary, we will carry out examinations," Zakaria, chairman of the authority, told The Business Standard.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also initiated data collection following Hong Kong's action.

However, no instructions or announcements regarding the sale and safe consumption of these products in Bangladesh have been issued by the relevant authorities yet.

On 5 April, Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) issued a notification saying Indian spice producers MDH and Everest had products such as Madras curry powder, Sambar masala, curry powder masala, and fish curry masala found to contain ethylene oxide levels significantly exceeding the tolerable limit. Ethylene oxide is a hazardous chemical known to cause cancer and is also used as an insecticide.

The notice directed all sellers in Hong Kong to cease selling these spices and remove them from their stores.

It is known that products from both companies are sold in Bangladesh through e-commerce platforms such as Daraz, Chaldal.com, Unimart, and some Facebook-based groups. Among these platforms, the majority of products from both brands are available on the e-commerce platform Daraz.

A senior official of Unimart told TBS, "We will take action in this regard if the relevant department of the government issues instructions. We are waiting for the government's guidance."

A Reuters report published on 27 April says the US Food and Drug Administration is gathering information on the products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

"The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation," an FDA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries.

Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix as well, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and poses a cancer risk with long exposure.

India's Spices Board, the government's regulator for spice exports, said on Wednesday it had sought data on MDH and Everest exports from authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore and was working with the companies to find the "root cause" of the quality issues as inspections started at their plants.

In 2019, a few batches of MDH's products were recalled in the US for salmonella contamination.