Bangladesh to probe Indian MDH, Everest spices following Hong Kong’s suspension

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:57 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to probe Indian MDH, Everest spices following Hong Kong’s suspension

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also initiated data collection following Hong Kong’s action

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:57 pm
Boxes of Everest fish curry masala are stacked on the shelf of a shop at a market in Srinagar, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali
Boxes of Everest fish curry masala are stacked on the shelf of a shop at a market in Srinagar, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali

Highlights: 

  • On 5 April, Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety said some products of MDH and Everest contained ethylene oxide beyond tolerable limit
  • Ethylene oxide is a hazardous chemical known to cause cancer
  • A 27 April Reuters report said the US FDA was gathering info on products of the two Indian brands
  • Hong Kong suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries 
  • Singapore also ordered a recall of Everest spice mix 
  • In 2019, a few batches of MDH products were recalled in the US for salmonella contamination 

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority will investigate which spices from MDH and Everest are being sold in the country after Hong Kong halted the sale of certain products from the two Indian brands due to the presence of high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

"We have decided to gather information on which companies are importing these products into Bangladesh and how they are being sold, and we will start working soon. If necessary, we will carry out examinations," Zakaria, chairman of the authority, told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also initiated data collection following Hong Kong's action. 

However, no instructions or announcements regarding the sale and safe consumption of these products in Bangladesh have been issued by the relevant authorities yet.

On 5 April, Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) issued a notification saying Indian spice producers MDH and Everest had products such as Madras curry powder, Sambar masala, curry powder masala, and fish curry masala found to contain ethylene oxide levels significantly exceeding the tolerable limit. Ethylene oxide is a hazardous chemical known to cause cancer and is also used as an insecticide.

The notice directed all sellers in Hong Kong to cease selling these spices and remove them from their stores.

It is known that products from both companies are sold in Bangladesh through e-commerce platforms such as Daraz, Chaldal.com, Unimart, and some Facebook-based groups. Among these platforms, the majority of products from both brands are available on the e-commerce platform Daraz.

A senior official of Unimart told TBS, "We will take action in this regard if the relevant department of the government issues instructions. We are waiting for the government's guidance."

A Reuters report published on 27 April says the US Food and Drug Administration is gathering information on the products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

"The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation," an FDA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. 

Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix as well, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and poses a cancer risk with long exposure.

India's Spices Board, the government's regulator for spice exports, said on Wednesday it had sought data on MDH and Everest exports from authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore and was working with the companies to find the "root cause" of the quality issues as inspections started at their plants.

In 2019, a few batches of MDH's products were recalled in the US for salmonella contamination.

Top News

indian spice brands / Bangladesh / Everest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

8h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

15h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

16h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

1h | Videos
Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

4h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

5h | Videos
What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

3h | Videos