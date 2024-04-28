Atiq seeks govt support to use AI in road safety management

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 11:20 pm

Atiq seeks govt support to use AI in road safety management

Workshop on road safety journalism held at Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 11:20 pm
A file photo of Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam speaks at a programme in Dhaka on 9 April. Photo: Courtesy
A file photo of Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam speaks at a programme in Dhaka on 9 April. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has sought necessary support from the Ministry of Home Affairs, DMP Traffic Division and other stakeholders to utilise technology and artificial intelligence-based solutions in road safety management.

Addressing as the chief guest at a training workshop for journalists at Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban yesterday, he said Dhaka North is ready to utilise AI-based technology in its areas. So, it needs support and enforcement by other stakeholders. 

"We are working for Smart Bangladesh. Why not smart technology for road safety and traffic management," he questioned.

The workshop on road safety journalism was jointly organised by Dhaka North City Corporation and Vital Strategies, in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety. This workshop focuses on "Speeding as a Risk Factor, Data and Solutions Journalism".

A total of 25 journalists from various national media outlets participated in the workshop. 

Atiq further said, "To create sustainable and safe roads for everyone, it requires a holistic approach. 

"All concerned stakeholders must work together to promote road safety in Dhaka and Bangladesh. Every road user should obey traffic rules; drivers should limit speed and use seat belts; bikers should wear helmets, so that we can reduce road fatalities."

In his speech, Dhaka North Chief Executive Officer Khairul Alam said the city corporation is taking various initiatives to promote road safety in the capital.

Abdul Wadud, initiative coordinator at Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, urged Dhaka North to allocate resources for road safety work in the future and arrange awareness programmes on road safety issues.

At the workshop, the mayor also distributed certificates among the journalists and responded to their questions regarding road safety concerns. 

Among others, actor and artist Afzal Hossain, and Aminul Islam Sujon, technical adviser of Vital Strategies, also spoke at the closing session that was facilitated by Khaleda Jasmin Mithela, communication officer of Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety.

As reported by the World Health Organisation in the "Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023", Road Traffic Injury (RTI) remains a significant cause of death and disability in world, with approximately 1.19 million lives lost each year due to road traffic crashes. 

Road crashes also cause 20 to 50 million serious and lifelong injuries. In Bangladesh also, everyday people are dying on roads.

