Need greater access to international market: Bangladesh Cotton Association

Bangladesh Cotton Association has expressed its need for greater access to the international market and stronger price stability to the foreign ministry.

The newly elected committee of the Bangladesh Cotton Association led by its president Muhammad Ayub called on the Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday (27 January).

The Association leadership appraised the Foreign Secretary about the initiatives undertaken by the association for diversifying cotton sourcing necessary for the spinning and in general the RMG sector and export.

The Foreign Secretary asked the association leadership to explore ways for managing the challenges emerging in the future as Bangladesh moves into the middle-Income country domain.

Both sides expressed their desire to work together for exploring new markets and for strengthening the supply chain solutions for the RMG and textile sector.

Branding and marketing revived cotton products such as Muslin and also other high-value traditional cotton items such as those found in Narayanganj and other places of the country also featured prominently during the discussions.