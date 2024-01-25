Foreign ministry seeks double budget for VVIP travel

Foreign ministry seeks double budget for VVIP travel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has submitted a budget request of Tk250 crore for the foreign travels of VVIPs in the current financial year.

This figure marks a significant doubling of the initially allocated budget for such purposes, according to the ministry sources.

The ministry justified this substantial increase by highlighting the need to settle outstanding airfare from past trips and to facilitate six potential foreign visits by the president and the prime minister in the current financial year.

These proposed visits are seen as critical for strengthening diplomatic ties with various nations in the post-election period.

A letter from the budget department of the foreign ministry to the finance ministry, dated 20 December, also reveals an additional plea for Tk4 crore. This supplementary fund is designated for the hospitality of foreign heads of state or government visiting Bangladesh on the invitation of the highest level of government.

As of 20 December, a budget allocation of Tk125 crore had already been allocated for VVIP foreign travel, with Tk97.28 crore already utilised.

Notable visits included the president's trips to Singapore and Indonesia, and the prime minister's visits to the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, India, and South Africa.

The allocated budget encompasses various expenditures such as airfare, accommodation, vehicles, mobile SIM cards, incidental expenses, and allowances for companions during these high-profile visits.

In the letter requesting an additional Tk125 crore in the revised budget, the foreign ministry stated that Biman Bangladesh Airlines owes them Tk86.65 crore for 14 flights related to airfare and VIP flights.

The letter read, "In addition, there is a possibility of six more foreign trips by the president and the prime minister in the post-election period to strengthen diplomatic relations with various countries, for which the estimated cost is Tk65 crore. Considering other incidental expenses in this area, a total allocation of Tk250 crore is required, where Tk125 crore has been allocated in the original budget."

Additionally, the ministry disclosed that Tk125 crore had been set aside for land acquisition in the current financial year. It proposed to the Finance Division that Tk100 crore from this allocation be reallocated for state affairs.

A total budget of Tk8 crore has been assigned for hospitality expenses in the current financial year, covering the costs associated with the visits of foreign heads of state or government at the invitation of the highest level of the government.

Anticipating the possibility of five VVIPs or heads of state visiting Bangladesh, the ministry estimated a total expenditure of Tk12 crore in this area. Consequently, an additional allocation of Tk4 crore has been formally requested for this sector.

