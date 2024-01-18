Owners association announces bus service suspension from Rangpur division from 6am Friday

Bus owners have announced to stop all types of bus services including long-distance from Rangpur from 6am on Friday (19 January) over reported incidents of extortion in Palashbari, Gaibandha.

"Buses from Rajshahi Division are not plying to Rangpur from this morning for an indefinite period as a protest against incidents of extortion at Palashbari in Gaibandha. Bus services from Rangpur witht he rest of the country will be stopped from tomorrow 6am," Rajshahi Divisional Road Transport Owners Association General Secretary Aminul Islam told The Business Standard on Thursday (18 January).

"People from Gaibandhar Paribahan Malik Samiti have stopped 12 buses from Kurigram and Rangpur since yesterday afternoon to take tips. For this reason, Rangpur Divisional Road Transport Owners Association decided to stop the bus service. We also support their decision," he added.

"The rule is that Palashbari buses will take tip from Palashbari. Palashbari buses will not give tip if asked from Rangpur. But Kurigram and Rangpur Transport Owners Association said they cannot pay. 12 buses of Kurigram and Rangpur have been stopped since yesterday afternoon," Aminul Islam said.

The transport leader said that till now the administration of Gaibandha has not taken any action.

Meanwhile, the suspension of bus services added to passengers' plights as many could not find any vehicle for travelling.

According to the sources of the transport owners association, 48 buses ply from Bogura to Gaibandha, 15 buses to Kurigram, 20 buses to Syedpur, and 50 buses to Rangpur.

All the bus services have been closed since Thursday morning.