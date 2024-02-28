Foreign ministry orders nine envoys to return home from missions abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued separate transfer orders to nine of its envoys abroad as they are going for retirement or their contractual agreements are expiring.

"Decision has been taken to transfer you to the headquarters," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its office order sent to the envoys separately.

The MoFA requested the envoys to return to Dhaka leaving their current charges.

The transfer orders have been issued to Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Md Monirul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to Poland Sultana Laila Hossain, Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait Major General Md Ashikuzzaman, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices and other International Organizations in Geneva Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye and Bangladesh Ambassador to Greece Ashud Ahmed.

The foreign ministry sources said the government will begin process to appoint new envoys for the nine missions abroad.