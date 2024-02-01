Dhaka remains alert to stop any intrusion from Myanmar: Foreign ministry

A file photo of foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin speaking at a weekly media briefing at the ministry. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh is keeping its eye along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border so that no new intrusion occurs amid ongoing conflicts inside Myanmar, the foreign ministry said today (1 February).

"The ongoing conflict in Rakhine is an internal matter of Myanmar. However, special attention is being paid to ensure that no new intrusion takes place," Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seheli Sabrin told reporters at a weekly media briefing.

At the same time, she said, Bangladesh is also making sure that the country or its citizens remain unharmed amid the conflicts in Myanmar.

"We have two diplomatic missions in Myanmar. Our Mission in Sittwe and Embassy in Nay Pyi Taw (Yangon) are monitoring the overall situation and maintaining communication with the government of Myanmar," said the spokesperson.

She said the ministry is maintaining close communication with all the government authorities and the Myanmar Embassy in Dhaka regarding the ongoing situation and possible implications.

"Our border guards (Border Guard Bangladesh) also continue to be in contact with their Myanmar counterparts," she added.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said, "There are conflicts in Myanmar. Amid those ongoing conflicts, mortal shells fell on Bangladesh territory from Myanmar. Our forces along the border remain alert."

The foreign minister said the government of Bangladesh remains in touch with the Myanmar authority and hoped that it would not happen again. "We remain alert."

Talking to reporters, UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Gwyn Lewis said the security situation inside Myanmar is very difficult at the moment and it is not a good time for Rohingya repatriation.

The UNRC said repatriation is a priority for Bangladesh, and Rohingyas as well as Bangladesh have agreed on their safe and dignified return to Myanmar.

"We will continue to work in that direction," she said, noting that there is a shortage of financing for the basic services that the Rohingyas need.