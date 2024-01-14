Bangladesh unfazed by int'l pressure, focus on prioritising economic diplomacy: Foreign Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh unfazed by int'l pressure, focus on prioritising economic diplomacy: Foreign Minister

"My focus will be on strengthening economic diplomacy to advance our economy," Hasan Mahmud said

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:54 pm
Newly appointed foreign minister speaking to Journalists during a meeting on his first working day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Newly appointed foreign minister speaking to Journalists during a meeting on his first working day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh remains unfazed by election-related concerns raised by several countries including the United States, said Hasan Mahmud, the newly appointed Foreign Minister.

"The election faced significant, moderate, and minimal pressures.  But we are not succumbing to any pressure. We intend to collaborate with nations from both the East and the West," the minister said during a meeting with journalists on his first working day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said, "After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the world had united, but now, there is a renewed division. This division is a challenge for us. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Nevertheless, we hold the belief that everyone is our friend and partner in development."

"My focus will be on strengthening economic diplomacy to advance our economy," he added.

The foreign minister also said that he intends to bolster Bangladesh's global standing by exporting skilled manpower, ensuring legal pathways for remittances, and enhancing accessibility and openness in banking channels.

He also expressed optimism that the Rohingya crisis can be resolved diplomatically.

The minister mentioned that the Rohingyas came to Bangladesh even before the latest influx and he visited the camps in person after the latest influx.

"Keeping engagement with Myanmar, we hope to resolve the problem with the cooperation from others," Hasan Mahmud said.

He further mentioned that the government wanted to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar last year, initially with around 1,000 of the refugees.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / PM Hasina's Cabinet / Foreign Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

2h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

1h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

8h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

4h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

5h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

19h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

8h | Videos