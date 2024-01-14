Bangladesh unfazed by int'l pressure, focus on prioritising economic diplomacy: Foreign Minister

Newly appointed foreign minister speaking to Journalists during a meeting on his first working day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh remains unfazed by election-related concerns raised by several countries including the United States, said Hasan Mahmud, the newly appointed Foreign Minister.

"The election faced significant, moderate, and minimal pressures. But we are not succumbing to any pressure. We intend to collaborate with nations from both the East and the West," the minister said during a meeting with journalists on his first working day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said, "After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the world had united, but now, there is a renewed division. This division is a challenge for us.

"Nevertheless, we hold the belief that everyone is our friend and partner in development."

"My focus will be on strengthening economic diplomacy to advance our economy," he added.

The foreign minister also said that he intends to bolster Bangladesh's global standing by exporting skilled manpower, ensuring legal pathways for remittances, and enhancing accessibility and openness in banking channels.

He also expressed optimism that the Rohingya crisis can be resolved diplomatically.

The minister mentioned that the Rohingyas came to Bangladesh even before the latest influx and he visited the camps in person after the latest influx.

"Keeping engagement with Myanmar, we hope to resolve the problem with the cooperation from others," Hasan Mahmud said.

He further mentioned that the government wanted to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar last year, initially with around 1,000 of the refugees.