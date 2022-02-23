ICT exports must reach $5b target by 2025: Commerce minister to BASIS delegation

Economy

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 06:14 pm

Related News

ICT exports must reach $5b target by 2025: Commerce minister to BASIS delegation

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 06:14 pm
ICT exports must reach $5b target by 2025: Commerce minister to BASIS delegation

By 2025, ICT exports must reach the target of $5 billion and the Ministry of Commerce will provide all assistance necessary in this regard, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

He made the remarks while exchanging views with a delegation led by a Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) led by its newly elected president Russell T Ahmed, at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

BASIS Senior Vice President Samira Zuberi Himika, and vice presidents Abu Dawood Khan and Fahim Hasan were the others members of the delegation, reads a commerce ministry press release.

Commerce Minister said there is a huge demand for Bangladeshi ICT products and services abroad.

"We have to use this opportunity to achieve our goals. Therefore, we have to identify the factors that will help this sector grow and work on them on a priority basis."

Munshi added that more investment is needed for the development of the country's ICT industry.

"Further steps need to be taken to attract new investments. We have enough skilled manpower in this sector, so they must be utilised."

"Ministry of Commerce is currently implementing a project to acquire more skilled manpower for the ICT sector," the minister informed.

Top News / ICT

ICT export / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

6h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

6h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

6h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

54m | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

59m | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

59m | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused