ICT exports must reach $5b target by 2025: Commerce minister to BASIS delegation

By 2025, ICT exports must reach the target of $5 billion and the Ministry of Commerce will provide all assistance necessary in this regard, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

He made the remarks while exchanging views with a delegation led by a Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) led by its newly elected president Russell T Ahmed, at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

BASIS Senior Vice President Samira Zuberi Himika, and vice presidents Abu Dawood Khan and Fahim Hasan were the others members of the delegation, reads a commerce ministry press release.

Commerce Minister said there is a huge demand for Bangladeshi ICT products and services abroad.

"We have to use this opportunity to achieve our goals. Therefore, we have to identify the factors that will help this sector grow and work on them on a priority basis."

Munshi added that more investment is needed for the development of the country's ICT industry.

"Further steps need to be taken to attract new investments. We have enough skilled manpower in this sector, so they must be utilised."

"Ministry of Commerce is currently implementing a project to acquire more skilled manpower for the ICT sector," the minister informed.