Graduates have degrees, but can’t speak English: Speakers say, stress for linkages between edn institutions, pvt sector

Speakers at a roundtable on skill development organised at the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center (FIRC) at Hatkhola in the capital on Saturday (18 November). Photo: Courtesy

To keep in line with global demands, linkages have to be developed between educational institutions and the private sector to develop skilled human resources in the country, analysts said.

Speaking at a discussion titled "Public-Private Academia Bridging for Skill Development" organised at the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center (FIRC) at Hatkhola in the capital on Saturday (18 November), analysts warned that Bangladesh would be deprived of the demographic dividend if its human resources aren't developed according to the needs of the industry.

Presiding over the event, Md Akhtar Hossain, chief coordinator of SDG Affairs of the Prime Minister's Office, highlighted the shortage of skilled manpower in the country, saying graduates were getting higher degrees, but they could not speak English properly.

Due to lack of knowledge and skills, they can neither establish themselves as entrepreneurs nor get jobs at respectable wages.

He also called for strengthening the joint efforts of the government, private sector and educational institutions to build skilled manpower.

Md Jasim Uddin, chairman of the FIRC and former president of the FBCCI, said the government has given special emphasis on skill development, but there was little information on what kinds of skills were needed for which sector.

"We have a lot of BBA/MBA graduates but not skilled workers in specialised education. The main reason for this is the lack of linkages between educational institutions and the private sector."

He said the focus should not only be on creating workers.

"Graduation from LDC status, achieving SDGs and building a developed country by 2041 requires the creation of skilled managers. Because in the future, we need to increase our negotiation skills to maintain business expansion and economic growth," he said.

Senior Vice-President of the FBCCI Md Amin Helaly said while the development of the country was undoubted, there remained a lack of cooperation.

Highlighting the importance of specialised education, Senior Vice Chairman of FIRC and former senior vice president of FBCCI, Mustafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said steps should be taken to determine which subject a student will master at the fifth and ninth grades and during the higher secondary levels.

As the students will become proficient in specialised education as per the needs of the industry, the industry will also get its desired skilled manpower, he said.

The forum was jointly organised by the Prime Minister's Office and the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center (FIRC).