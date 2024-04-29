Universal Pension Scheme sees over 1 lakh enrollers in 9 months

Over 1 lakh people have registered to join the Universal Pension Scheme (UPS) in the nine months since it was launched on 17 August last year.

The government has allocated Tk42 crore for investment in bonds, utilising funds from the scheme, the pension scheme authorities said in a press release issued on Monday (29 April).

The government launched the pension scheme with four sub-schemes named Probash, Pragati, Surokkha, and Samata.

Later, a new scheme – Prottoy – was introduced for the newly recruited employees of autonomous, state-owned and other statutory organisations and their subordinates.

According to the pension rules, in the universal pension system, the more money one puts in as deposit, the greater the pension they will be able to draw at the end of the term.

On the other hand, this initiative will not deprive low-income people. For the lower-income people, who will deposit Tk500 monthly, there will be another Tk500 subsidy from the government in the beginning.

In all the schemes, there is an additional multifold profit for everyone at the end of the specified period.