Govt to procure rice at Tk42/kg, paddy Tk28/kg

Economy

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 06:24 pm

The government has raised the prices of boiled rice by Tk2 per kg to Tk42 and paddy by Tk1/kg to Tk28 for its Aman procurement set to start from 10 November.

The government has also set a target to procure 5 lakh tonnes of rice and 3 lakh tonnes of paddy during this Aman season, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder at the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) meeting at the food ministry on Tuesday (1 November).

In the last Aman season, the government rate for rice was Tk40 and Tk27 for paddy. 

The food minister said if the government fails to meet the target, it will import the food grains to increase supply to the domestic market.

He also reiterated that the country will not face any food crisis. 

 

