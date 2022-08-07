Fuel price hike: Small entrepreneurs will struggle to stay afloat

The reaction is strong from the public primarily because it is a daily essential and it affects the marginalised segment of the population. It affects transportation costs.

However, considering the present situation of the country, there is no better choice because Bangladesh is importing fuel again. Some time ago, the energy minister said they are importing fuel. So, at present basically the import cost has increased.

Everything is somehow related to the dollar. So, price hike of fuel or daily necessities is not the main issue. The main problem is the appreciation of the dollar. Until the dollar market can be stabilised, for which we have to face some pressure, the governor of the Bangladesh Bank has also said recently that people have to be patient. Naturally, people are supposed to panic in this situation.

Because, the expenditure of us, the businessmen, will rise, which we could not forecast. When we opened our books of accounts we did not forecast this price hike. So, we will have to face hurdles. At the same time, large businesses may be able to handle the situation but small businesses will not be able to keep pace with the situation.

So, we want the government to observe the situation, handle it slowly to neutralise the situation.

Rizwan Rahman spoke to TBS Senior Staff Correspondent Abbas Uddin Noyon over the phone