Govt cuts price of octane by Tk4, petrol by Tk3, diesel by Tk.75

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 06:26 pm

The revised rates will take effect from tomorrow (8 March)

Representational image
Representational image

The government has reduced the prices of fuel oil as it introduced automatic fuel pricing in line with the global market. 

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources issued a gazette notification regarding the fuel price adjustment today (7 March)

According to the notification, the prices of diesel and kerosene have been reduced by Tk.75 to Tk108 per liter. The price of petrol has been cut by Tk3 to Tk122 while octane by Tk4 to Tk126.

The revised rates will take effect from tomorrow (8 March).

On 29 February, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) issued a notification on "Automatic Fuel Oil Pricing Guidelines".

Nasrul hints fuel price cut this month

According to the notification, the prices of all petroleum fuels – petrol, diesel, octane, kerosene, furnace oil, jet fuel, and marine fuels – will be set automatically based on the international market price.

It said octane and petrol are used in the country in large quantities in vehicles, hence their price is always kept higher than diesel as a luxury item.

The guidelines include details of the APS, international price, moving average price, premium, operational expenses, financing, administrative and maintenance expenses, trade VAT, freight pool, dealers commission and transportation, and development fund and company margin.

In case of setting a price for any of the petroleum fuels, all the expenses, including the international market price, import tax, advance income tax and VAT, operational expense, finance, administrative and maintenance cost, the BPC's margins, VAT, and sale and distribution costs will be taken into account and then set a price.

Fuel Price / Bangladesh

