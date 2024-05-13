Rajshahi mangoes to hit market on 15 May

13 May, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 02:33 pm

Rajshahi mangoes to hit market on 15 May

13 May, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 02:33 pm

Rajshahi district administration announced the Mango Calendar for the 2024 harvest season for mango cultivators and traders. According to the calendar, Guti mangoes will be collected from 15 May, Gopalbhog and Ranipasand from 25 May, Khirsapat from 30 May, Lakshmanbhog and Lakhna from 25 May, Langra and Banana mangoes from 10 June, Amrapali and Fazli from 15 June, Bari mango-4 from 5 July, Ashwina from 10 July, Gourmoti from 15 July, and Ilamoti, Catimon and Bari mango-11 from 20 August.

