New hike in fuel prices only to benefit commission agents, pro-govt businessmen: CPB

UNB
06 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 09:23 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Leaders of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) today (6 March) criticised the government's move for raising fuel prices in phases and said that this is being done only to benefit commission agents and pro-government businessmen.

They said this at a mass rally in front of the Mukti Bhaban while celebrating the party's 76th founding anniversary.  

With CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam in the chair, the rally was addressed, among others, by General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince and Assistant General Secretary Mihir Ghosh.

CPB presidium member Shaheen Rahman, Professor AN Rasheda, Paresh Kar, Secretary Anwar Hossain Reza, Treasurer Dr Fazlur Rahman and the members of the central committee of the party were present on the occasion.

The leaders said that despite Bangladesh's own resources of gas and renewable energy, the energy sector has been turned into a big burden for the national economy and as well as for the common people.

"This is the result of rampant corruption and wrong policies of the government… Now they are trying to shift the onus of the blunder to the shoulder of the masses', said Ruhin Hossain Prince.

"People will never accept their misdeeds", he added.

Prince urged to speed up the struggle to establish democracy and voting rights, saying that those elected without voting will never work in the interest of the people.

He said such people will have no accountability. "There will be no transparency. So, the hardworking people have to join the struggle for establishing voting rights and democracy along with their demands," he said.

After the rally, a colourful red flag procession passed through different areas including Old Paltan, Dainik Bangla, Motijheel, Dilkusha, Gulista, and National Press Club and ended at the party office.

CPB President Alam and General Secretary Prince respectively hoisted the national and party flags before the rally. National Anthem and Communist International song were played at this time. Before this, songs were performed by Udichi performers.

On the 76th foundation day, national and party flags were hoisted in front of party offices across the country.

