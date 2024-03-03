Nasrul Hamid signals fuel price slash this month

State Minister for Energy, Power, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today (3 March) hinted at a possible reduction in fuel oil prices for this month.

Speaking to the media during a briefing held at his office at the Secretariat, he said the government has concluded the development of an automated fuel oil pricing formula, which is currently awaiting final approval from the Prime Minister's Office.

This formula aligns with recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the government is implementing it.

Nasrul indicated a reduction in fuel oil prices, citing the downward trend observed in global markets.

The IMF has advised Bangladesh to adjust fuel oil prices every month.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had set a condition for the implementation of the APS since last September for $4.7 billion loans.

To fulfil the condition of the IMF, the government took the initiative to regularly adjust the prices of fuel oil including diesel, petrol and octane in line with the global market.

Referring to the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation's (BPC) guidelines, on 29 February, for determining the formula of fuel oil automatic pricing, Nasrul said, "The regular pricing of fuel oil will start this week."

"Fuel oil is now available at a somewhat affordable price in the global market. The rates will be slightly reduced in the new announcements this month," the state minister said, adding that the government will readjust the prices every month from now on.

Nasrul said, "The price of diesel per litre in Kolkata is now Tk133. And in Bangladesh Tk109.

"If the price falls too low, the fear [of smuggling] will increase," he said.

On 29 February, under the Automatic Pricing Structure (APS), the price of octane will be Tk10 more per litre than the price of diesel, according to a BPC notification.

The retail price of 1 litre octane is currently Tk21 higher than that of diesel. The APS will ensure at least a Tk10 price gap between diesel and octane, with the latter being the higher priced.

The notification, titled "Automatic Fuel Oil Pricing Guidelines" stated that the prices of all petroleum fuels – petrol, diesel, octane, kerosene, furnace oil, jet fuel, and marine fuels – will be set automatically based on the international market price.

It said octane and petrol are used in the country in large quantities in vehicles, hence their price is always kept higher than diesel as a luxury item.

The guidelines include details of the APS, international price, moving average price, premium, operational expenses, financing, administrative and maintenance expenses, trade VAT, freight pool, dealers commission and transportation, and development fund and company margin.

The APS will include the element "α" (alpha) factor for setting the price of octane to ensure that the difference between octane and diesel is at least Tk10 per litre at the time of price determination.

Currently, diesel and kerosene are being sold at Tk109 per litre, octane at Tk130 and petrol at Tk125 in the domestic market. On the other hand, unrefined fuel oil is currently being sold on the international market at $79 to $83 per barrel.

