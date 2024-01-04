Govt plans to introduce automatic fuel price adjustment in next two months: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

UNB
04 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 08:35 pm

Related News

Govt plans to introduce automatic fuel price adjustment in next two months: Nasrul Hamid

“Under the system, when the price goes up or down in the global market, local prices will be automatically adjusted with new price,” he told reporters on his last day of office as the state minister

UNB
04 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today (4 January) said the government has a plan to introduce an automatic fuel price adjustment system in the next two months.

"We have been working on modernising the pricing policy to get out of the subsidy in selling petroleum. Under the system, when the price goes up or down in the global market, local prices will be automatically adjusted with new price", he told reporters on his last day of office as the state minister for power and energy in the tenure of the current government.   

Nasrul Hamid said that the government has no control over the global energy price.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"If there is any energy crisis on the global market, we need to face it efficiently and the government always tries to remain prepared to face".

Mentioning looming risk of a new crisis centring the Middle East crisis against the backdrop of any possible new war, he said if the situation deteriorates, the power and energy supply situation may worsen.

"We are getting prepared but worries prevail about the level of the energy crisis", he added.

About any possibility of power tariff reduction after commencement of a number of new base-load large power plants, he said there would not be much benefit from it because of the dollar price escalation. 

Prices of primary fuels like coal and petroleum may decline, but due to increasing rates of dollars, overall generation cost is not coming down.

He said that the Chevron-operated Bibiyana gas field's gas reserve has a potential to get over 1 TCF (trillion cubic feet) of gas in the new area where drilling works are taking place.

He mentioned that gas production may decrease towards 2025-26, but the gap will be filled in 2027 with the new import plant.

Currently, the US-based Chevron Bangladesh is producing gas from a total of three blocks.

They have Bibiyana gas field in block-12, Jalalabad gas field in block-13, Moulvibazar gas field in block-14. Bibiyana is one of the largest gas fields in the country. The 3 gas fields produce about 44.3 percent while total gas production is about 2200 MMCFD in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Nasrul Hamid / Bangladesh / Fuel Price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

14h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

13h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

13h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

1h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

2h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

4h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

7h | Videos