Nasrul hints at 'big changes' in fuel oil prices

Energy

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 08:41 pm

Related News

Nasrul hints at 'big changes' in fuel oil prices

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 08:41 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has hinted that a significant adjustment will be made to fuel oil prices from tomorrow (7 March).

"We want to provide reliable and affordably priced fuel and electricity. There is going to be a big change in the prices of fuel oil from tomorrow," he said after visiting the dispatch terminal of Dhaka-Chattogram fuel pipeline project today (6 March).

Nasrul also said starting from tomorrow, prices will be adjusted in the first week of each month under a new automatic system based on the international market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on Sunday (3 March), Nasrul Hamid hinted at a possible reduction in fuel oil prices, citing the downward trend observed in global markets.

During a visit to the proposed site for the head office of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) in the Bakalia area of the city today, the state minister instructed the BPC chairman to assess whether all petrol pumps across the country have necessary fire safety and environmental documentation. 

This directive came following a recent surge in fire incidents across the country.

Top News

Nasrul Hamid / Fuel Price / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

10h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

9h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

14h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

2h | Videos
Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

1h | Videos
Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

24m | Videos
China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

3h | Videos