Nasrul hints at 'big changes' in fuel oil prices

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has hinted that a significant adjustment will be made to fuel oil prices from tomorrow (7 March).

"We want to provide reliable and affordably priced fuel and electricity. There is going to be a big change in the prices of fuel oil from tomorrow," he said after visiting the dispatch terminal of Dhaka-Chattogram fuel pipeline project today (6 March).

Nasrul also said starting from tomorrow, prices will be adjusted in the first week of each month under a new automatic system based on the international market.

Earlier on Sunday (3 March), Nasrul Hamid hinted at a possible reduction in fuel oil prices, citing the downward trend observed in global markets.

During a visit to the proposed site for the head office of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) in the Bakalia area of the city today, the state minister instructed the BPC chairman to assess whether all petrol pumps across the country have necessary fire safety and environmental documentation.

This directive came following a recent surge in fire incidents across the country.