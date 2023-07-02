Fertiliser price increased by 105%, sugar by 60% in Bangladesh since Russia-Ukraine war: Report

The price of fertiliser in Bangladesh has risen by 105% and sugar by 60% due to the Russia-Ukraine war, finds a study conducted by the international humanitarian organisation ActionAid.

According to the study, the prices of petrol also increased by 47% and sanitary pads by 23% in Bangladesh.

The report, released on Sunday, reveals that the cost of living in Bangladesh has increased significantly, impacting marginalised communities more.

The study found that due to the price hikes, communities, especially women, girls, and children, are facing numerous challenges and are forced to make compromises in areas such as education, nutrition, and health.

The survey conducted across 14 countries in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean, involving more than 1,000 community members and leaders, highlighted that the prices of fertiliser increased by over 115% during the monitored period.

Additionally, the costs of petrol and sanitary pads increased by 80% or more.

These price hikes have resulted in a surge in child marriage rates, a decline in women's health, and worsening mental health. It is worth noting that despite a recent 11.7% decline in global food prices, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index, these negative impacts persist.

In 10 of the 14 surveyed countries, including Bangladesh, both girls and boys have experienced increased school dropout rates. The economic pressures caused by the price hikes have also led to a rise in child marriage rates.

One of the respondents in Sunamganj district of Bangladesh stated, "Education is far less important than securing food for survival. Boys have to work in Bangladesh in the stone quarry or in sand extraction for Tk300 a day in the Jadukata River. That's why they skip school."

The ActionAid report emphasises that Bangladesh is currently facing the compounded effects of multiple crises, including climate disasters, the Russia-Ukraine war, COVID-19, debt stress, and currency depreciation. Among these factors, the most significant are climate disasters, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said, "The fuel price instability has had a far-reaching impact on all sectors, especially on food, which affects women and marginalised communities on a greater scale. Our national reporting agency [Bangladesh Bank] indicates we have an inflation of 9.5%. However, if we look in real terms, the marginalised community are now having to pay almost double the previous price for essential food items like rice and eggs. As such, there has been a serious drop in food consumption, affecting the nutritional balance of communities. On the other hand, our energy sector is highly fuel-dependent and therefore, high fuel prices have made a significant impact on our foreign reserves and national expenditure.

"ActionAid is advocating for a holistic approach and adequate funding that tackles all interconnected crises exacerbating the price crisis, including climate change, debt stress, and the profound repercussions of the Russian invasion in Ukraine," she added.

Farah Kabir also said, "Social protection measures need to be urgently adjusted to match the changed reality and current needs of the community. One recommended measure is to incentivise families with children, encouraging them to prioritise and continue their education. Dependency on food imports needs to be addressed with higher investments made in agroecology farming. A just transition to renewable energy and agroecological farming practices is needed now more than ever, both to protect communities from shocks and also to offer resilience against the climate crisis. There is no time to waste."

Alberta Guerra, Global Policy Analyst for ActionAid, said, "This pioneering research shows that since the onset of the war in Ukraine, the most vulnerable people around the world are bearing the brunt of skyrocketing food, fuel and fertilizer prices, with women and girls the hardest hit. They are disproportionally affected by multiple crises that impact their food intake, education, their right to live free from child marriage, and their mental health and wellbeing."

A total of 1,010 community members in 69 communities in 14 countries took part in the perception-based survey between 1 March and 23 April.

The survey prioritised women participants, who constituted 63% of the respondents. Participants were asked about the current prices [on the day of the survey] of wheat products, cooking oil, petrol, gas for cooking, fertiliser, and sanitary pads, which were then compared with the prices collected by ActionAid before February 2022 [prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine].

Participants were also asked about the impact of these price rises on their lives and the lives of others in their communities and they were encouraged to choose at least one response from a series of options.

The 14 countries which took part in the survey were Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Malawi, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somaliland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.