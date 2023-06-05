Inflation reaches 9.94% in May; highest in over a decade: BBS

Economy

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 03:41 pm

Bangladesh witnessed a significant surge in inflation during the month of May, reaching its highest level in over a decade. 

The latest data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Monday (5 May) revealed that the overall inflation rate soared to 9.94% in May, compared to 9.24% in April.

The BBS data further indicated that both food and non-food inflation contributed to the overall increase. 

Food inflation rose to 9.24% in May, up from 8.84% in April. Simultaneously, non-food inflation escalated to 9.96% in May, marking a notable climb from 9.72% in the previous month.

The sharp rise in inflationary pressures presents a significant challenge for the Bangladeshi economy, as it puts additional strain on consumers' purchasing power.

 

