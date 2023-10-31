ECNEC approves Tk974.59cr road development project from Rayerbazar to Lohar Bridge

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved a Tk974.59 project to build an eight-lane road from Rayer Bazar Sluice Gate to Lohar Bridge on Inner Circular Ring Road, initiated by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The approval came from a meeting of the ECNEC with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair held at the NEC Conference Room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area. DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was present at the meeting among others.

The government's revised strategic transport plan includes a proposal to develop the Inner Circular Ring Road to reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka city. In line with this proposal, the initiative has been taken to upgrade the existing road from Rayer Bazar Sluice Gate to Lohar Bridge to eight lanes in coordination with the relevant agencies.

The 5km eight-lane road will include four lanes of expressway in the middle and four lanes of service lane on each side. As a result, the existing 20ft wide road will be upgraded to 140ft. In addition, 10km of footpath with a width of 10ft on each side of the road and 10km of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) drain will be constructed. The road will be constructed after completing the land development work.

Moreover, 8km of guard wall and retaining wall, three vehicle overpasses, three footbridges, six passenger shelters and bus bays, and three interim waste transfer centres will be constructed to implement this road development activity.

The implementation of this project will not only reduce traffic congestion within the city, but will also reduce the number of working hours wasted every day and also prevent fuel waste.

Vehicles from 21 districts of the country, using the Dhaka-Mawa expressway via Padma Bridge, and 16 districts of Chittagong and Sylhet divisions enter Dhaka city through the Jatrabari intersection. As a result, there is a lot of traffic congestion in the Jatrabari area. However, once the project is completed, it will be possible to reduce traffic congestion in this area.

Dhaka South City Corporations will finance Tk97 crore of this project and intends to complete it by June 2026.