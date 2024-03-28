Ecnec clears 11 projects involving Tk8,425 crore

The approval came from the Ecnec meeting presided over by Prime Minister and Ecnec chairperson Sheikh Hasina at the NEC conference room in the city’s Sher-e Bangla Nagar on Thursday (28 March). Photo: PID

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Thursday (28 March) approved a total of 11 development projects including Tk3,059 crore one to construct 674 Union Parishad complex bhabans in 322 upazilas.

The approval came from the Ecnec meeting presided over by Prime Minister and Ecnec chairperson Sheikh Hasina at the NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e Bangla Nagar area.

Planning Minister Maj Gen (Retd) Abdus Salam briefed reporters after the meeting.

The total estimated cost of 11 projects is Tk8,425.52 crore (only additional cost of revised projects is incorporated here). Of the cost, Tk7,939.87 crore will be drawn from the government's fund, while Tk485.65 crore from foreign sources.

Of the projects, seven are new while three are revised schemes. Besides, one project got the Ecnec's nod to extend time, not cost.

According to the project factsheet, Union Parishad Complex Bhaban Construction (Phase-III) will be implemented at 674 unions of 322 upazilas in 62 districts by December 2028.

Among the fresh projects, the rural infrastructure development in the districts of greater Rangpur region will be implemented at the cost of Tk2,500 crore in 35 upazilas of five districts by June 2028.

The other new five projects include Bangladesh Chancellery Bhaban and Residential Bhaban Construction at Cairo in Egypt involving TK165.97 crore, upgrading and widening Kashinathpur-Dashuria-Natore-Rajshahi-Nababganj-Kansat-Sonamajjid-Baliadighi Border (N-06) National Highways (Nababganj Part) with Tk481.89 crore, development of Infrastructures to enhancing capacity and fish production in the existing government fish farms with Tk371.32 crore, improvement of Fish Landing Centre of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation in Cox's Bazar with Tk232.83 crore; and Establishment of Bangladesh Handloom Board Complex at Mirpur in Dhaka with Tk115 crore.

The three revised projects are Collection of 20 Meter Gauge Diesel Electric Locomotives and 150 Meter Gauge Passenger Carriages for Bangladesh Railways (1st revised) with additional cost of Tk288.07 crore (now cost Tk2,157.68 crore), Promoting Resilience for Vulnerable through Access to Infrastructure, Improved Skills and Information (Provati) (1st revised) with additional cost of Tk166.83 crore (now cost Tk 924.51 crore); and establishment of full-fledged Cancer, Cardiac and Kidney Treatment Centres in 8 divisional cities (1st revised) with extra cost of Tk1,044.61 crore (now cost Tk3,433 crore).

Besides, the meeting cleared Relocation of Bangladesh Betar Shahbagh Complex to Agargaon in Dhaka, and its construction and modernisation (3rd revised) project, just extending time not cost.