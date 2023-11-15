Import of 38 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil approved during Ecnec meeting

Economy

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 08:31 pm

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given in-principal approval for the import of 38 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil through direct purchase next year. 

The energy division's proposal for oil imports was approved during the Ecnec meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday (15 November).

The total 38 lakh tonnes of fuel oil includes 23.40 lakh tonnes of gas, 3.75 lakh tonnes of Jet A-1, 2.75 lakh tonnes of gasoline, 7.50 lakh tonnes of furnace oil, and 60,000 tonnes of marine fuel.

