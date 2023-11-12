Yamaha celebrates 7 years with ACI Motors

Corporates

Press Release
12 November, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 01:14 pm

Related News

Yamaha celebrates 7 years with ACI Motors

Press Release
12 November, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 01:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Marts is the sole distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. 

In 2016, Yamaha started a new journey in Bangladesh with ACI Motors. At present, more than 116 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points became popular by serving with full satisfaction of the customers in the country. 

ACI Motors and Yamaha have been working to create awareness of the riders and supporting by giving training the interested riders consistently. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ACI Motors and Yamaha have completed 7 years of their partnership together on 11 November 2023. On this occasion a magnificent event was organized in the capital Dhaka.

Mr Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors and Mr Hiroshi Setogawa Sr. General Manager, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Japan, were present in the program.

Higher officials from ACI Motors were also present in the event. Moreover, all the show-rooms of Yamaha have decorated and celebrated on the occasion of 7 years completion in a festival atmosphere with the customers of Yamaha and the members of Yamaha Riders Club across the country.
 

Yamaha / ACI Motors Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

57m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

37m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

52m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World