Yamaha launches showroom in Satkhira

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Yamaha's biggest showroom in South Bengal "Prestige Motors" has launched in a new look at Satkhira on 3rd September 2023.

Customers can take "after-sales service" of motorcycles on the ground floor of this 2-storey showroom built over a large area.

On the 1st floor there is the facility to buy all the exciting models of Yamaha motorcycles. Besides, considering the convenience of customers, the showroom has various facilities to satisfy the customers.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest in the inaugural function.

Kenichiro Teshima, General Manager, Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd, Takashi Yamada, manager, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and higher officials of Yamaha ACI Motors were also present in the ceremony.

