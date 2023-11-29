Yamaha's two new bikes in the country's market

29 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Yamaha's two new bikes in the country's market

29 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Yamaha is always at the top to bring new bikes with modern features for its customers. 

In continuation of this, Yamaha brought the premium sports segment scooter Aerox 155 cc to the Bangladesh market. 

The market price of this scooter is Tk.5,30,000. The scooter has advanced technologies like Traction Control, ABS, VVA and Y Connect. 

At the same time, Yamaha management announced the launch of a new color Dark Matt Blue of the FZ-X. 

In the touring segment this bike has been newly incorporated with the Traction Control System which gives the rider exceptional safety in cornering and high roads. 

The price of this new color FZ-X is Tk. 2,99,000 after a 6,000 cash back offer. 

Both the bikes were inaugurated on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 at the ACI Centre, Tejgaon, Dhaka. Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors and Eishin Chihana, chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group were present at the launching ceremony of the two new bikes. 

Other higher officials of Yamaha and ACI Motors were also present in the program. 

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. 

ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. 

More than 116 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points became popular by serving with full satisfaction of the customers in the country currently. 

Yamaha / Yamaha Bangladesh

