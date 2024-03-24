30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

In the local motorcycle market, the Yamaha FZ-S series is known for its impressive handling capabilities and comfort. Given Yamaha's brand value, the FZ-S series is arguably one of the top-selling bikes in the country.

The FZ-S Version 3.0 was launched in Bangladesh nearly four years ago. However, due to the series' demand, both Version 2.0 and Version 3.0 are still available with ACI Motors Limited, the official distributor of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh.

For this feature, we borrowed a Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 from Azmal Khan, who purchased the model from the used market and has used it daily for the last three months.

Aesthetics-wise, Version 3.0 elicited mixed reactions among enthusiasts when it launched in Bangladesh. Compared to Version 2.0, the new FZ-S was designed to have a more muscular stance, albeit to make it feel more premium. Thus, it came with a bulky fuel tank and chrome bits on both of its sides around its air vents.

The V3.0 looks more premium than its predecessor, boasting a muscular fuel tank and chrome bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

However, to us, the V3.0, especially in this matte black shade, looks good for a commuter, almost having a cruiser-like aesthetic minus the length.

The FZ-S V3.0 comes with an under-engine cover, shielding vital components from dust and debris, while also adding to the muscular appeal. The front features a black-bordered LED headlight that's relatively clear, enhancing visibility and safety during nighttime rides, while looking quite aggressive as well.

Azmal realised Yamaha's attempt at making it look premium and added his personal touch—a brown artificial leather seat cover—adding the feel of luxury and a retro look to it as well.

The reverse LCD instrument cluster looks fancy but lacks connectivity features and even a gear indicator. Photo: Akif Hamid

On the technology front, the FZ-S V3.0 starts showing its age, falling behind with its simplicity. The instrument cluster features a reverse LCD display that looks fancy and is known to be quite accurate. However, it lacks connectivity features, especially in the official variant.

Additionally, the absence of a gear indicator requires riders to rely on memory and intuition—a minor inconvenience in an otherwise polished package.

At the heart of the FZ-S V3.0 lies a fuel-injected engine that may not boast high-end torque figures, but it packs enough punch for daily commuting duties. The 150cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine delivers a modest 13.2 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. Compared to its competitors, the power figures are a big letdown.

The engine is fuel-injected resulting in good fuel economy and unmatched smoothness. Photo: Akif Hamid

However, what it impressed us with was Yamaha's signature engine refinement which is nothing short of impressive. Hence, whether cruising through city streets or tackling winding roads, the engine's linear power delivery was tuned to ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride, although not a thrilling one.

The FZ-S V3.0's chassis and suspension, borrowed from its predecessor, provide a stable and responsive ride. Paired with its only 137kg kerb weight, navigating city traffic or carving through twisty roads is quite easy as the bike's handling instils confidence in riders of all skill levels.

The LED headlight looks aggressive at night and ensures clear visibility. Photo: Akif Hamid

The low kerb weight and superb body balance also allow it to take tight u-turns with ease, confidently lean into corners, and put the bike to a halt without the fear of tyres skidding thanks to its dual disk setup with Bosch single-channel ABS system.

Azmal has put the FZ-S V3.0 through its paces, clocking over 30,000 without sacrificing its smooth performance. To further improve handling and braking, he upgraded his bike to a wider 140mm MRF Masseter rear tyre from the stock 130mm.

According to him, "the upgrade enhanced the bike's cornering abilities and grip, although with a slight trade-off in fuel efficiency and acceleration."

Despite the drop in mileage, however, the bike's 12.8-litre fuel tank is still enough to ensure ample range during both urban adventures and long highway rides.

All in all, the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0, with its refined engine, light chassis and good braking system, is a bike designed solely for commuting. Priced at Tk2.54 lakh, it is an ideal choice for users who need a bike to move from point A to point B safely and comfortably whilst being ready to compromise on the thrill and technology.

Specifications:

Engine: 150cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected

Transmission: 5-speed manual

Max Power: 13.2 PS at 8000 rpm

Max Torque: 12.8 Nm at 6000 rpm

Price: Tk2.54 lakh