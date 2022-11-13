Yamaha celebrates 6yrs with ACI Motors

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh.

The company started its journey in 2007 as a renowned company ACI Limited subsidiary.

In 2016, Yamaha started a new journey in Bangladesh with ACI Motors, reads a press release issued in this regard.

At present, more than 99 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points are serving the customers in the country.

Since its inception, ACI Motors has gained popularity by supplying Yamaha's state-of-the-art motorcycles and world-class after-sales service to its customers.

On Friday, ACI Motors and Yamaha celebrated their 6th anniversary at the ACI Centre in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, Yamaha Bangladesh and other top officials of ACI Motors were present at the event.

Also, this festival is celebrated with the members of Yamaha Users and Yamaha Riders Club in all Yamaha showrooms across the country.