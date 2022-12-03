Yamaha launched MT15 version 2.0 bike

ACI Motors, sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh, inaugurated Yamaha's another premium Naked Sports segment motorcycle MT15 version 2.0 on Friday at ACI Centre in the capital.

This state-of-the-art 155cc motorcycle remain with VVA engine, USD suspension, LED tail light, Bluetooth connectivity and all the amazing features. This bike is available in 4 different colors in Bangladesh, read a media release.

Mr. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors and other higher officials of ACI Motors were present at the inauguration ceremony.

ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the reputed company ACI Limited. Currently Yamaha has more than 99 3S (Sales, Service & Spare Parts) dealer points across the country. ACI Motors has already sold 2 lac motorcycles in the Bangladesh market and Yamaha is at the top in the 150cc segment.