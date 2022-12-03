Yamaha launched MT15 version 2.0 bike

Corporates

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:31 pm

Related News

Yamaha launched MT15 version 2.0 bike

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Motors, sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh,  inaugurated Yamaha's another premium Naked Sports segment motorcycle MT15 version 2.0 on Friday at ACI Centre in the capital.

This state-of-the-art 155cc motorcycle remain with VVA engine, USD suspension, LED tail light, Bluetooth connectivity and all the amazing features. This bike is available in 4 different colors in Bangladesh, read a media release.

Mr. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors and other higher officials of ACI Motors were present at the inauguration ceremony.

ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the reputed company ACI Limited. Currently Yamaha has more than 99 3S (Sales, Service & Spare Parts) dealer points across the country. ACI Motors has already sold 2 lac motorcycles in the Bangladesh market and Yamaha is at the top in the 150cc segment.

Yamaha / Yamaha Bangladesh / ACI Motors / ACI Motors Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

7h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Bridging the industry-academia gap through collaboration

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Argentina's potential road to World Cup 2022 final

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

'Tough to get away now with accounting irregularities'

2h | Videos
Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

20h | Videos
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer out

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer out

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 