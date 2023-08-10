Walton Bangladesh's industrial icon: Commerce minister

Terming Walton an icon of the industrial sector in Bangladesh, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Walton is a lighthouse in the country.

He said Walton is manufacturing every product needed in the electronics sector, reducing billion-dollar import expenses, contributing to employment creation and export earnings.

The commerce minister made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the country's first-ever industrial expo titled 'International Advanced Components and Technology (ATS) Expo-2023', managed by Walton, at Hall-1 of the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday (10 August).

Attending as the chief guest, the minister inaugurated the ATS Expo. Among others, Walton High-Tech Industries PLC.'s Directors S M Mahbubul Alam and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Robayet-Ul Islam, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan, the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Sameer Sattar, Philippines Ambassador to Dhaka Leo Tito L. Ausan, Jr and Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Executive Director Ahsan H. Mansur attended the event.

Walton High-Tech's Director S M Mahbubul Alam presided over the opening ceremony and popular film actor and Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan moderated the program.

Walton is showcasing more than 50,000 industrial materials, components, testing labs and other services in the expo. The three-day long ATS expo will continue until August 12.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "If Walton had not started producing electronics products, Bangladesh would have had to pay billions of dollars in import bills. Thanks to Walton's visionary entrepreneur. People of the country can now buy essential electronics products at affordable prices. Walton has created employment opportunities for thousands of people. Employment creation is very important for the country's economic prosperity."

The commerce minister also said, "Walton is not only saving billions of dollars import costs but also contributing to the country's export income. They set a target of bagging $10 billion export earnings by 2026. Walton will be successful in the way it is moving forward, improving and building a strong position in the global market."

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Director SM Mahbubul Alam said, "Walton's highly trained skilled engineers are manufacturing more than 50,000 industrial materials and components through state-of-the-art machinery. These components can be used by other industries of the country. If the domestic companies use each other's manufactured components, the cost of production will be reduced as well as the growth and capacity of the domestic industry will increase greatly. If we all work together, the economic prosperity of the country will be accelerated."

Walton Hi-Tech's MD and CEO Golam Murshed said, "This is the first time in the history of Bangladesh that a single Bangladeshi brand has organised such a technology and solutions expo. The ATS Expo will highlight the potential industries of Bangladesh and the domestic industries capabilities as well. If the government's policy support and people's trust are maintained, Walton will take Bangladesh to a unique height in the world."

Professor Shibly Rubaiyat-ul-Islam said, "Walton has played a major role behind the rise of the electronics industry in Bangladesh. They have created thousands of employment opportunities in the country, especially for domestic engineers and technical persons."

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said, "Electronics products are now available in every village of the country. Business-friendly environment and 100% electrification were ensured across the country. Walton is the biggest proof of that. Walton is exporting their products to many countries of the world. It is a matter of pride for Bangladesh."

DCCI President Sameer Sattar said, "Walton has emerged as a leading electrical and electronics brand manufacturing different industrial materials, components and solution products. It also serves the backward linkage sector of Bangladesh. The growth of Walton both in the local and the international market is a matter of pride and contributing to our 'Made in Bangladesh' identity across the globe."

Eminent economist Ahsan H. Mansur said, "Walton is making more than 50 thousand industrial materials and components. It is really a big deal. Bangladesh's electronics industry will go further with the help of Walton."

Philippine Ambassador to Dhaka Leo Tito L. Ausan Jr said, "Walton is expanding its business globally. He called for the expansion of Walton's business in the Philippine market."

ATS Expo will showcase more than 50,000 international quality industrial materials, components, services and testing facilities manufactured by Walton at a total of 21 stalls in 4 categories. Most of them are used as main raw materials and components in various stages of almost all types of industrial establishments. In addition to meeting its own needs, Walton can contribute to saving billions of dollars in foreign exchange and empowering the domestic industry by providing quality industrial materials, components and testing solutions as import substitutes to other industries in the country by reducing import dependency.