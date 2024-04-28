Walton Hi-Tech honoured with 'Green Factory Award-2023'

Corporates

Press Release
28 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
Walton Hi-Tech honoured with 'Green Factory Award-2023'

Country's electronics giant 'Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC' has been honoured with 'Green Factory Award-2023' for enhancing productivity through the use of skilled workforce and eco-friendly technology in safe environments.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment gave the award to Walton in the electrical and electronics product manufacturing category at a programme held at Bangabandhu International Convention Center in the capital on Sunday (April 28, 2024), reads a press release.

Attending as the chief guest, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury handed over the award to Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Additional Managing Director Eva Rezwana Nilu. Walton's Senior Executive Director Shrif Harunur Rashid was also present.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury and ILO's Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen also attended the function as special guests while Labour and Employment Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain was in the chair.

As the Green Factory Award-2023, Walton received Tk 1 lakh, a medal, a memento, and a certificate.

In an instant reaction, Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Eva Rezwana Nilu thanked the authorities of the Ministry of Labour and Employment for the prestigious award. Walton family is feeling proud to receiving this award, she said.

She also said, Walton is playing a major role in a bid to make the country a self-reliant one in the electrical and electronics product manufacturing sector. Walton is manufacturing advanced technologies products with state-of-the-art machineries. Catering to the domestic market demands, Walton products are being exported to more than 40 countries that is a milestone for the country's electronics sector. This remarkable achievement has been made possible by the help of government's industry-friendly policy. So, the government should continue this policy supports to industries for the sake of sustainable development of the country's most promising electrical and electrical sector.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced 'The Green Factory Award-2023' encompassing a diverse range of industries, with the 29 factories spanning across 12 different sectors.

Walton

