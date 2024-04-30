Walton extends tenure of 'Nonstop Millionaire' campaign by 2 months

The country's electronics giant Walton has extended the tenure of its 'Nonstop Millionaire' campaign' by another two months following huge customers' response and the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha or Qurbani Eid.

With the slogan of 'Best product, Best offer', the country's electronics giant Walton launched 'Digital Campaign Season-20' across the country with the offer of 'Nonstop Millionaire' benefit. The tenure of the campaign was scheduled to end on 30 April. But now, the local brand has extended the campaign's timeframe up to 30 June, reads a press release.

Under the season-20, customers will get the benefits of being a millionaire for more two months through purchasing Walton brand fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine or fan from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform 'E-plaza' across the country. In addition, crores of taka sure cashback are also available.

Dwelling on the extension of the campaign period, Walton's Chief Marketing Officer Didarul Alam Khan said, "Walton has been giving special benefits to customers on the eve of every major festival occasion. Following the last month's Eid-ul-Fitr, Walton offered 'nonstop millionaire' to the customers under the Digital Campaign Season-20. The campaign witnessed huge response among the consumers of electronics products across the country.

The period of the campaign has been extended by two more months in view of the huge interest of the customers and ahead of Eid al-Azha. As a result, more customers will get the chance of being a millionaire by buying Walton products."

During the Season-20, the digital registration of the product is being done after the customers buy the product from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or online e-plaza in the country. Then through computerized system, buyers are awarded Tk10 lakh cash or sure gifts through a return SMS from Walton. The awards are delivered to customers from the respective Walton Plaza or distributor showroom.

During the campaign, detailed information like buyer's name, mobile number and product model number is being stored on Walton's server through digital registration system. As a result, customers can get quick service from any Walton service center in the country even if they lost the warranty card. Besides the representatives of the service center can also know the customers' feedback.