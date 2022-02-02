Users preferred bKash for making payments during DITF this year

TBS Report

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 03:07 pm

Users preferred bKash for making payments during DITF this year

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 03:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Some 266,000 visitors purchased entry tickets through bKash payment at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) held for the first time at the permanent exhibition center in Purbachal.

Total 70,000 visitors came to the trade fair by purchasing BRTC bus tickets with bKash payment while nearly 11,000 used the service to pay for their parking fees.

At the fair, visitors have also enjoyed 5% instant cashback on bKash payment for purchasing products and services at various stalls, reads a press release.  

As always, there was an opportunity for citizens to open a free bKash account at the fair premises with a national identity card or passport or driving license along with a passport size photo. 

In addition, bKash facilitated cash in and cash out services at the booths set up at DITF premise. 

bKash also provided aesthetic seating arrangements for the visitors in an open environment.

Its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Mir Nawbut Ali said, "People's daily transaction behavior is changing with the impact of MFSs and they are getting accustomed to becoming cashless. 

"We have seen this reflection in this year's trade fair as well. From bus ticket to entrance ticket to motorcycle parking fee to payment of various products – bKash payment was used everywhere. We will extend our services in the fair in coming years."
 

