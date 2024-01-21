PM inaugurates month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair

Bangladesh

UNB
21 January, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 12:28 pm

Related News

PM inaugurates month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair

Six foreign countries -- Turkey, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Iran -- alongside local companies are taking part in the 28th edition of the fair where exhibitors will showcase products

UNB
21 January, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 12:28 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre (BBCFEC) at Purbachal.

Six foreign countries -- Turkey, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Iran -- alongside local companies are taking part in the 28th edition of the fair where exhibitors will showcase products.

The Prime Minister also declared Handicrafts Products as the product of the year for 2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam and vice-chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) AHM Ahsan were also present on the dais.

The fair will continue from 21 January to 20 February. The Ministry of Commerce and the EPB have been organising trade fairs since 1995.

The DITF usually commences on 1 January each year. However, the EPB postponed the fair due to the 12th national elections held on 7 January.

The trade fair will run from 10 am to 9 pm daily and to 10 pm on weekends. The entry fee is Tk50 for adults and Tk25 for children. Freedom fighters and physically challenged people need no fee.

BRTC buses have been arranged from Farmgate and Kuril Biswa Road to the fair premises for the convenience of general visitors.

A total of 330 stalls have been allotted along with 23 pavilions and 27 mini pavilions.

There will also be 15 food stalls of different categories which can accommodate up to 500 people.

There is also a prayer room, children's playground, media corner, office rooms, medical rooms, guest rooms for officials, and stores.

The parking area can provide facilities for 500 vehicles.

Top News

Bangladesh / Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

3h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

19h | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

1h | Videos
The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

14h | Videos
Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

17h | Videos
Pulses price skyrockets, traders point to dollar crisis impact

Pulses price skyrockets, traders point to dollar crisis impact

3h | Videos