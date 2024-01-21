PM announces handicrafts as 'product of the year'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced handicrafts as the "product of the year" to give special attention to this sector due to its role in women's empowerment.

"I am announcing the handicrafts as the product of 2024 as has been playing a great role in women empowerment, making women economically self-reliant and generating employment for them," she said.

The handicrafts have also been contributing to reducing poverty, she added.

The premier made the remarks while inaugurating the month-long 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) -2024 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal New Town, on the outskirts of the capital.

The fair was organised jointly by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, and Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam also spoke at the function.

Vice chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) AHM Ahsan gave the address of welcome.

A video documentary on the government measures taken in the last 15 years for the development and expansion of trade and business and attracting local and foreign investment was screened at the function.

Local textiles, machineries, carpets, cosmetics, electrical and electronics, jute and jute products, household goods, leather goods including leather and shoes, sports goods, sanitary ware, toys, stationery, crockery, plastic, melamine polymer, herbal and toiletries, Imitation jewellery, processed food, fast food, handicrafts, home decor, furniture and other products will be displayed and sold in the fair.

Companies from Turkey, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Iran will exhibit and sell their products this year.

There are 351 stalls, including 16-18 pavilions for the foreign companies.

The entry fee of the fair has been fixed Tk 50 for general visitors and Tk 25 for children below 12 years.

The fair will open at 10am and close at 9pm on weekdays. On weekends, the visitors can stay until 10pm.

Buses will be available from Farmgate to connect with Metrorail and Elevate Expressway to facilitate travel to the fair.